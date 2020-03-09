CP NewsAlert: NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS to restrict locker-room access to prevent coronavirus exposure NewsAlert: NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS to restrict locker-room access Mar 9, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW YORK - NBA, NHL, MLB, Major League Soccer will restrict access to locker rooms to protect players from exposure to the novel coronavirus.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Major League Nhl Nba Soccer Sport Coronavirus Locker Room Access Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles‘Disneyland for adults’ underway near OliverURBAN FORAGER: Spot-on Mexican at new Osoyoos eaterySD 67 hires new superintendentTwo-car collision closes northbound trafficMajor facelift planned for nuisance buildingRock crusher permitted on Evergreen DriveLETTERS: Retired teacher and former school-board candidate Terry Green on the financial crisisCreek restoration clashes with development planCanadian Country star returns to PentictonNaramata residents paying for power surge Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Mar 17 St Patricks FIVE DAY BENDER at Brexit Tue, Mar 17, 2020 Mar 17 Spring Break Pottery Camp Tue, Mar 17, 2020 Mar 17 Spring Break Pottery Camp Tue, Mar 17, 2020 Mar 17 The Spring Thing Tue, Mar 17, 2020 Mar 17 Jam Session and Open Mic - Penticton Legion Tue, Mar 17, 2020 Mar 18 St Patricks FIVE DAY BENDER at Brexit Wed, Mar 18, 2020 Mar 18 Spring Break Pottery Camp Wed, Mar 18, 2020 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News Death in B.C. care home believed to be first COVID-19 fatality in Canada 'Exorcist' actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90 Ontario confirms four new COVID-19 cases; provincial total now 35 Stocks plummet amid coronavirus fears and oil-price crash Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults Melania Trump cancels fundraiser, cites scheduling conflict