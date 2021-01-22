Hank Aaron, baseball's one-time home run king, dies at 86

A baseball left by a fan rests in a growing memorial Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Atlanta, near the spot where a ball hit for home run by Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron cleared the wall to break Babe Ruth's home run record in 1974. Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died peacefully in his sleep early Friday. He was 86. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)