BLUE MOUNTAIN, Ont. - Russia's Dmitry Loginov won the gold medal in parallel giant slalom on Sunday at the final alpine snowboarding World Cup of the season.
Germany's Stefan Baumeister was second while Edwin Coratti of Italy placed third.
Darren Gardner was the top Canadian in 19th place.
Ramona Hofmeister of Germany won on the women's side while Russia's Sofia Nadyrshina was second. Selina Joerg of Germany was third.
Megan Farrell was the top Canadian in 26th.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2020.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect results per FIS Snowboard's Twitter account.