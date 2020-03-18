Harness drivers thankful to be racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park during pandemic

Drivers and horses head into a turn during harness racing action in the 2008 opening day program at the Charlottetown Driving Park in Charlottetown on Saturday, April 19, 2008. In a time when other sports have shut down, harness driver Doug McNair is thankful to still be working. McNair and other drivers are still racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park but doing so with no fans in the grandstand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something McNair admits is a peculiar feeling.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan