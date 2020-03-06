Forward Josh Archibald signs two-year extension with Edmonton Oilers

Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16) tries to stop Edmonton Oilers' Josh Archibald (15) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on November 16, 2019. The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Josh Archibald to a two-year contract extension. Archibald, 27, has a career-high 12 goals and eight assists in 59 games with the Oilers this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

 JF

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Josh Archibald to a two-year contract extension.

Archibald, 27, has a career-high 12 goals and eight assists in 59 games with the Oilers this season, his first year with Edmonton after signing a one-year deal last summer.

The Regina native leads all Oilers in hits (160) and is second in blocked shots (42).

Archibald has 56 points (32 goals, 24 assists) in 180 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Arizona and Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.

