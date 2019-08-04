Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Baltimore 6 Toronto 5

Cleveland 6 L.A. Angels 2

Houston 3 Seattle 1

Minnesota 3 Kansas City 0

Texas 9 Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 7 Boston 4

National League

Cincinnati 6 Atlanta 4 (10 innings)

N.Y. Mets 13 Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 7 Milwaukee 2

Colorado 6 San Francisco 2

Arizona 7 Washington 5

L.A. Dodgers 11 San Diego 10

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 10 Philadelphia 5

Tampa Bay 7 Miami 2

Oakland 4 St. Louis 2

