TORONTO - Callum Crawford had a hat trick and added four assists as the New England Black Wolves downed the Toronto Rock 12-8 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League play.
Joe Resetarits had two goals and set up three more for New England (1-0), while Jordan Durston scored twice. Andrew Kew had a goal and three assists as Tony Malcom, Colton Watkinson, Nick Chaykowsky and Stephan Leblanc also found the back of the net.
Doug Jamieson made 46 saves for the win.
Dan Dawson and Johnny Powless had two goals apiece for Toronto (0-1), while Tom Schreiber had three assists. Rob Hellyer, Adam Jones, Challen Rogers and Dan Craig also scored.
Nick Rose stopped 39-of-51 shots in net for the Rock.
The Black Wolves were 3 for 7 on the power play and Toronto was 2 for 6 with the man advantage.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2019.
