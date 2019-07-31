MUNICH - Canadian teenage Alphonso Davies scored a highlight-reel goal to tie the game at 2-2 but his Bayern Munich lost 6-5 in a penalty shootout to Tottenham in the final of the Audi Cup on Wednesday.
Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen gave England's Spurs a 2-0 lead with goals in the 19th and 59th minute of the pre-season tournament at Allianz Arena.
Davies started the Bayern comeback, flicking on a pass to set up a Fiete Arp goal in the 61st minute. The Canadian then tied it up in the 81st minute with a spectacular curling shot from outside the penalty box.
Davies, 18, started at left back but was pushed up the field when substitutions were made in the second half.
The game went to a penalty shootout which was decided when Spurs 'keeper Paulo Gazzaniga stopped Jerome Boateng's spot kick.
The four-team tournament also featured Real Madrid and Turkey's Fenerbahce.
