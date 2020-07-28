Top prospect Pearson looking forward to first big-league start against Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson delivers during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston on July 21, 2020. After tossing the ball around in the outfield, Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson took a few moments Tuesday to walk on the mound at Nationals Park in anticipation of his first big-league start. His debut will come Wednesday night against Washington's Max Scherzer in Toronto's so-called home opener. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa