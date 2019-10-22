Ticats' Evans and Sutton, Stamps' Begelton named CFL top performers for Week 19

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) throws during first half CFL football game action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

 pmp

TORONTO - Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans, Tiger-Cats running back Tyrell Sutton and Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Reggie Begelton are the top performers for Week 19 of the CFL season.

Evans completed 32-of-41 passes for a career-high 452 yards and added a touchdown to lead the Tiger-Cats to a franchise-record 13th victory in a single season as Hamilton defeated Ottawa 33-12 on Saturday. Sutton had 149 yards from scrimmage for the Ticats, who had already locked up top spot in the East Division.

Begelton had three touchdowns to lead the Stampeders to a 37-33 victory over Winnipeg on Saturday as Calgary moved into a tie with Saskatchewan for top spot in the West Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.

