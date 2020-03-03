Veteran trainer Casse urges horse-racing industry to ban use of Clenbuterol

Sir Winston trainer Mark Casse holds up the August Belmont Trophy after Sir Winston won the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y., on June 8, 2019. Mark Casse wants the drug Clenbuterol out of horse racing. Casse, who's been named Canada's top thoroughbred trainer an unprecedented 11 times, called for the drug's use to be stopped in an op/ed piece Monday in the Thoroughbred Daily News. "It's a problem, absolutely," Casse said candidly Tuesday. "It's been something that's been going on and recently some of my owners have been extremely frustrated by what's going on and that bothered me. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Eduardo Munoz Alvarez