Thursday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Calgary at Winnipeg (Winnipeg 26-24), 8:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (Yankees 12-6), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit (Detroit 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston (Boston 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota (Cleveland 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Miami (Miami 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Chicago 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco (San Francisco 5-0), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego (San Diego 9-3), 10:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Houston at New York City FC (New York City 3-2), 7 p.m.
---
