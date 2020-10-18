Vancouver Whitecaps finalize transfer of Serbian centre back Ranko Veselinovic

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic, right, pokes the ball away from Los Angeles FC forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore., on October 14, 2020. The Vancouver Whitecaps have made Serbian centre back Ranko Veselinovic a member of the club long term. In February, the 'Caps brought in the 21-year-old on loan from his hometown club FK Vojvodina in the Serbian SuperLiga, with a clause in the agreement stating that if he made 12 starts for the team, the transfer would become permanent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Steve Dykes