Virus in Italy affects Olympic meetings, soccer games

People queue outside a supermarket in Casalpusterlengo, Northern Italy, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Italy scrambled to check the spread of Europe's first major outbreak of the new viral disease amid rapidly rising numbers of infections and a third death. Road blocks were set up in at least some of 10 towns in Lombardy at the epicenter of the outbreak, including in Casalpusterlengo, to keep people from leaving or arriving. (AP Photo/Paolo Santalucia)