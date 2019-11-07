Olympic champ's heartfelt speech marks end of an era at WADA

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Beckie Scott, World Anti-Doping Agency athlete committee chairperson, speaks at a news conference following the agency's first Global Athlete Forum in Calgary, Alberta One of her proudest accomplishments was getting an athlete charter of rights approved and into the WADA code book. That happened Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, the last day of her term as chair. “My hope is that going forward, voices that challenge or dissent will be heard and taken into consideration rather than undermined or dismissed,” Scott said in her speech. “And my hope is that going forward, balance and independence will be restored to these tables, so that all interests and priorities here are aligned with equality of opportunity and fairness, rather than the business of sport.”. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File)