Edmonton Oilers lose injured defenceman Mike Green for three to four weeks

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mike Green (27) fights for the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Newly acquired Edmonton Oilers defenceman Green will miss three to four weeks with a knee injury.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Locher

 JL

EDMONTON - Newly acquired Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mike Green will miss three to four weeks with a knee injury.

The Oilers announced Friday that Green has a sprained MCL. He was hurt in a loss against Vegas on Wednesday.

The Oilers acquired Green in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings early Monday, hours before the NHL's trade deadline.

Green was playing his second game with the Oilers when he suffered the injury.

The 34-year-old Calgary native has three goals and eight assists in 50 combined games with Detroit and Edmonton this season.

The Oilers (33-23-8) entered Friday night's action holding the third and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.

