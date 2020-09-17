Edmonton to host 2021 world junior hockey championship with no fans

Canada's Akil Thomas scores the game-winning goal past Russia goaltender Amir Miftakhov during third period action in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The 2021 world junior hockey championship will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton with no fans in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz