7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to retire after 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Jimmie Johnson celebrates his NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race and season title win, in Homestead, Fla. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson says 2020 will be his final season of full-time racing. The winningest driver of his era will have a 19th season in the No. 48 Chevrolet and once again chase a record eighth championship. Johnson made the announcement in a video posted on social media, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)