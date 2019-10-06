HAMILTON - Midfielder Tristan Borges scored the lone goal of the game on a penalty shot, and Forge FC edged York9 FC 1-0 on Sunday in the Canadian Premier League.
Borges's goal came in the 71st minute to snap a scoreless tie. It was his 12th goal of the season for Forge (10-1-4), putting him back in the lead for the league's golden boot award as the top scorer.
York9 (5-8-2) outshot Forge 16-9, and 5-3 on shots on target.
Quillan Roberts made five saves for the Hamilton-based Forge, which sits first through the CPL's fall competition. York's Nathan Ingham stopped two shots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.