NHL investigating ex-Panthers GM for alleged racial comments

FILE - This is a July 2, 2019, file photo showing Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon at a news conference in Sunrise, Fla. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly has confirmed to The Associated Press that the league is investigating allegations made against former Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon for making racially insensitive comments. Daly, in an email on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, did not provide any details of the allegations. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)