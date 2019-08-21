LANGFORD, B.C. - Canadian women's sevens rugby coach John Tait and Canadian men's 15s coach Kingsley Jones will take on expanded leadership roles with Rugby Canada.
The organization has named Tait and Jones directors of women's and men's performance rugby, respectively.
Tait and Jones will oversee all of Rugby Canada's high performance programs in their new roles, while maintaining their coaching duties.
With Henry Paul still serving as interim coach of the men's sevens squad, Jones has added Richard Wigglesworth and Sir Graham Henry to the men's 15s coaching staff as the team prepares for the Rugby World Cup later this year.
Wigglesworth starred for both Sale and Saracens in the English Premiership, and represented England on both their 15s and sevens national teams.
Henry brings nearly 30 years of coaching experience, including a victory with New Zealand at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.
The Canadian women's and men's sevens squads already have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The men's 15s team is back in action Saturday in Hamilton for a friendly against Irish club team Leinster.
"These changes provide an immediate performance opportunity for our men's national 15s team as they prepare for the World Cup," Dustin Hopkins, managing director of rugby operations for Rugby Canada, said in a statement.
"They also establish a foundation upon which to build all of our programs as we look ahead to future Olympic Games and World Cups, and it will allow us to create a more robust pathway for our athletes to ensure we develop future high performance players."
