TORONTO - Rodrigo Gattas scored a hat trick as York9 FC cruised to a 6-2 win over HFX Wanderers FC on Saturday in Canadian Premiere League action.

Ryan Telfer added a pair of goals for York9 (3-2-0) and Emilio Estevez also found the back of the net.

Tomasz Skublak scored for the Wanderers (1-4-0). Their other deflected off York9's Roger Thomspon and was credited as an own goal.

CAVALRY FC 1 VALOUR FC 1

WINNIPEG — Marco Bustos scored the tying goal on a penalty kick in the 93rd minute as Valour (0-1-2) salvaged a draw with Cavalry FC (3-0-1).

FORGE FC FC EDMONTON

EDMONTON — Kyle Bekker thought his go-ahead goal in the 86th was enough for Forge FC (3-1-) only for Easton Ongaro to respond three minutes later for FC Edmonton (1-1-2).

