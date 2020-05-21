Raptors Uprising GC downs Hawks Talon GC for sixth straight win in NBA 2K League

A logo for the Raptors Uprising GC is seen in Toronto on June 21, 2018. Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey poured in 68 points in two games Thursday as Raptors Uprising GC continued its unbeaten start to the esports NBA 2K League season with a series win over Hawks Talon GC. The Raptors (6-0) survived a slow start to take the first game of the best-of-three series 76-68. They then held off the Hawks (3-2) to sweep the series with a 79-71 victory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin