John Herdman prepares for the future, looks for silver lining in COVID-19 cloud

Canada head coach John Herdman raises his fist to the crowd after beating Cuba 6-0 in CONCACAF Nations League play at BMO Field in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. John Herdman had planned to be coaching the Canadian men's soccer team against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday in Langford, B.C. Instead he was in his Vancouver-area home, working on a coaching webinar and other duties. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston