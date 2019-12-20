Habs forward Max Domi hopes to inspire fellow Type 1 diabetics with new book

Montreal Canadiens centre Max Domi speaks to the media at the team's end of season availability, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Brossard, Que. Domi vividly remembers the moment that changed his life.And no, it wasn't when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. It was a brief encounter where NHL legend Bobby Clarke ??? a two-time Stanley Cup champion, three-time Hart Trophy winner as league MVP and, most importantly to Domi, a diabetic ??? took a minute out of his day to say hello and chat with a youngster unsure about what his own diagnosis meant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz