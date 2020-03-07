BELLEVILLE, Ont. - William Borgen scored the late winner as the Rochester Americans rallied past the Belleville Senators 4-2 on Saturday in the American Hockey League.
Jacob Bryson and Sean Malone, into an empty net, also scored in the third period for Rochester (33-19-9), while Taylor Leier had a power-play goal in the second.
Jonas Johansson made 24 saves for the win.
Max Lajoie and Drake Batherson built a 2-1 lead for Belleville (38-19-5), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, by the second intermission.
Alex Dubeau stopped 37 shots in net for Belleville.
The Americans were 1 for 3 on the power play and the Senators were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2020.