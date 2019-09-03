Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Baltimore 4 Tampa Bay 2 (1st game)

Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 0 (2nd game)

N.Y. Yankees 10 Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 5

Minnesota 6 Boston 5

Kansas City 6 Detroit 5

Oakland 7 L.A. Angels 5

National League

Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 2

Miami 5 Pittsburgh 4 (10 innings)

Washington 11 N.Y. Mets 10

St. Louis 1 San Francisco 0

Arizona 2 San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 3

Interleague

Atlanta 7 Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4 Houston 2

Chicago Cubs 6 Seattle 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.