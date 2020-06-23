Canada's sports ethics body wants IOC to amend Rule 50 for sake of human rights

The Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section of Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Tokyo. The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport says it supports freedom of expression for athletes at Olympic and Paralympic Games. The CCES, which administers Canada's anti-doping program and advocates for ethical sport, is calling upon the International Olympic Committee to amend Rule 50 of the Olympic charter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Eugene Hoshiko