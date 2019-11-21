Sources: Jim Lawson to step down as chairman of the CFL's board of governors

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive co-ordinator Jerry Glanville, left, speaks with Jim Lawson, Chairman of the Board of Governors during pre-game warm up before the CFL exhibition game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts in Hamilton, Ont. on June 1, 2018. Jim Lawson's time as CFL board chairman will end this weekend. According to multiple sources, Lawson will step down from his post following the Grey Cup game Sunday. The sources added Lawson formally informed the CFL board of governors of his intention last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power