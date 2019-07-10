Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence meets with arbitrator regarding appeal

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros is hit late by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Simoni Lawrence after Collaros was downed by Tiger-Cats' Julian Howsare during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Now, the CFL and Simoni Lawrence wait. The veteran linebacker met with an arbitrator Tuesday regarding the suspension the CFL levied against him last month. The league is hopeful a decision can be made before Saturday when Lawrence and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats face the Calgary Stampeders at Tim Hortons Field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power