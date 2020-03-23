COC's Tokyo decision brings back memories for athletes who missed 1980 Games

Canadian men's national basketball team head coach Jay Triano speaks with reporters after practice in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday June 20, 2018. Canada is scheduled to play China in the Pacific Rim Basketball Classic in Vancouver on Friday and in Victoria on Sunday. In 1980, Triano and Diane Jones-Konihowski were part of the Canadian Olympic team that didn't compete in the Moscow Games because of boycott due to the former Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck