Canadian fighter Sarah Kaufman loses shot at $1-million PFL purse

Canadian Sarah Kaufman, left, takes a shot from Brazilian Larissa Pacheco in a Professional Fighters League lightweight semifinal bout in Las Vegas on Friday, October 11, 2019 in this handout photo. Brazilian lightweight Larissa Pacheco upset Canadian Sarah Kaufman on Friday night, winning by unanimous decision to advance to the US$1-million Professional Fighters League championship bout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ryan Loco, PFL *MANDATORY CREDIT*