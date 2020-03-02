Chipper Jones joins ESPN lineup as game analyst

FILE - In this July 29, 2018, file photo, National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Chipper Jones reacts during an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. Chipper Jones has joined the ESPN lineup. The former Atlanta Braves star will work as a major league analyst, primarily on weeknight and holiday games. He'll debut on opening day when San Francisco plays at Dodger Stadium on March 26.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)