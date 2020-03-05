Ottawa Gee-Gees hope to take advantage of home court at nationals

Ottawa University Gee-Gees head coach James Derouin watches play at the CIS Basketball Final 8 semi-finals between the Gee-Gees and the University of Victoria Vikes in Ottawa on Saturday, March 8, 2014. Even though coach Derouin and the University of Ottawa had a guaranteed spot in the U Sports national basketball championship, he didn't let his team rest on their laurels this season. Instead, he's more motivated than ever to put on a good show for the hometown crowd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang