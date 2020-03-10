Canadian Matt Evans retires from rugby, becomes Cornish Pirates team manager

Canada's Matt Evans passes the ball during the second half of a rugby test match against Japan in Vancouver on June 11, 2016. Canadian international Matt Evans has retired from rugby, moving from playing for England's Cornish Pirates to team manager. The 32-year-old Evans won 40 caps for Canada, part of both the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups, and also played for Canada’s sevens team. The versatile Evans played for Canada in every position in the backs other than scrum half. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck