Connelly hopes to recapture magical 2017 performance at this year's British Open

Canada's Austin Connelly chips out of the bunker on the 1st hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. The 2017 British Open was one of the best tournaments of Austin Connelly's young career. The Canadian has struggled this season but believes he's rounding into form just in time for a return performance at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Dave Thompson