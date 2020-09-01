EDMONTON - A Canadian para-athlete who holds several running records says two modified training bikes she uses have been stolen.
Amanda Rummery of Edmonton holds national records in the 100-metre, 200-metre and 400-metre para-track events and uses the bikes to cross-train.
Police say thieves broke into her garage on the weekend and stole the two customized bikes.
The bikes have one handlebar cut off to accommodate Rummery, who had an arm amputated following an ATV accident.
Rummery, who is 23, says the bikes have brought her independence and are special to her.
She hopes to represent Canada at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the bikes or who stole them to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
The bikes are a black-coloured Cannondale and a red-coloured Schwinn.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2020