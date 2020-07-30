MLS ponders options for future play with border issue front and centre

New York City FC midfielder James Sands moves past Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. Canadian MLS teams may get to see a lot of each other in the coming weeks. As the MLS is Back Tournament continues in Florida, Major League Soccer continues to review its options for resuming play in home markets. The Canada-U.S. border looms large in those discussions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Raoux