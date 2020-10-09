Calgary Flames sign goaltender Jacob Markstrom to six-year, big-money contract

CALGARY - The Calgary Flames landed coveted goaltender Jacob Markstrom when NHL unrestricted free agency opened Friday with a six-year contract worth US$36 million.
Markstrom was hot commodity in a busy goalie market.
The 30-year-old Swede was crucial in the Vancouver Canucks' 36-27-6 regular-season record.
His record was 23-16-4 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.
In his NHL playoff debut, Markstrom backstopped Vancouver to the second round of the playoffs.
The six-foot-six, 206-pound netminder went 8-6 with a GAA of 2.85, a save percentage of .919 and a shutout.
Markstrom was injured during the second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Thatcher Demko played the final three games. The Canucks bowed out Game 7.
Cam Talbot and David Rittich were Calgary's tandem last season with Talbot getting the nod as the playoff starter.
Talbot, 33, went on the open market Friday and signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild.
In Brad Treliving's six seasons as Calgary's general manager, the Flames have had 11 different goalies get starts in Calgary's net.
The GM was under pressure to provide stability at that position.
Markstrom's $6 million annual salary is a significant raise.
His previous contract in Vancouver was $11 million over three years for an average of $3.6 million, according to CapFriendly.com.
Calgary also re-signed forward Buddy Robinson to a one-year deal.
