AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season, Jays might play home games in Florida

FILE - In this July 4, 2019, file photo, a fan dressed for the Fourth of July holiday dances to music in the stadium in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Major League Baseball owners gave the go-ahead Monday, May 11, 2020, to making a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans, a plan that envisioned expanding the designated hitter to the National League for 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)