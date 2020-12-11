Bucks game is one of three that will be broadcast for national U.S. audience

Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Korver (26) pressures Toronto Raptors' Matt Thomas (21) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Toronto Raptors will take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in front of a national U.S. television audience on Feb. 18.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP