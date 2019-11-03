Sunday's Games
NFL
Houston 26 Jacksonville 3
Buffalo 24 Washington 9
Philadelphia 22 Chicago 14
Pittsburgh 26 Indianapolis 24
Kansas City 26 Minnesota 23
Carolina 30 Tennessee 20
Miami 26 N.Y. Jets 18
Oakland 31 Detroit 24
L.A. Chargers 26 Green Bay 11
Denver 24 Cleveland 19
Seattle 40 Tampa Bay 34 (OT)
Baltimore 37 New England 20
---
NHL
Washington 4 Calgary 2
Chicago 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)
---
AHL
Cleveland 5 Charlotte 1
Manitoba 7 Grand Rapids 4
Bridgeport 4 Lehigh Valley 3
Hershey 4 Syracuse 2
Rockford 7 Chicago 4
Tucson 5 San Jose 3
---
NBA
Indiana 108 Chicago 95
Miami 129 Houston 100
Sacramento 113 New York 92
L.A. Lakers 103 San Antonio 96
Dallas 131 Cleveland 111
L.A. Clippers 105 Utah 94
---
