Sunday's Games

NFL

Houston 26 Jacksonville 3

Buffalo 24 Washington 9

Philadelphia 22 Chicago 14

Pittsburgh 26 Indianapolis 24

Kansas City 26 Minnesota 23

Carolina 30 Tennessee 20

Miami 26 N.Y. Jets 18

Oakland 31 Detroit 24

L.A. Chargers 26 Green Bay 11

Denver 24 Cleveland 19

Seattle 40 Tampa Bay 34 (OT)

Baltimore 37 New England 20

---

NHL

Washington 4 Calgary 2

Chicago 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Cleveland 5 Charlotte 1

Manitoba 7 Grand Rapids 4

Bridgeport 4 Lehigh Valley 3

Hershey 4 Syracuse 2

Rockford 7 Chicago 4

Tucson 5 San Jose 3

---

NBA

Indiana 108 Chicago 95

Miami 129 Houston 100

Sacramento 113 New York 92

L.A. Lakers 103 San Antonio 96

Dallas 131 Cleveland 111

L.A. Clippers 105 Utah 94

---

