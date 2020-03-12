Trump "postpone" idea shot down by Japanese Olympic minister

FILE - In this Thursday, March 12, 2020, file photo, Greek Evzones guards stand next to Japan, Olympic and Greece flags, from left, during the flame lighting ceremony at the closed Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece. U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a year because of the spreading virus was immediately shot down by Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File)