AROSA, Switzerland - Canada had two podium finishes Wednesday in World Cup ski cross action.
Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., the 2014 Olympic champion, took silver in women's competition after finishing second in the big final.
Switzerland's Fanny Smith won gold, while Talina Gantenbein of Switzerland earned bronze.
Courtey Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., finished fourth in the women's small final and eighth overall.
In men's competition, Kevin Drury took bronze, finishing behind Sweden's Viktor Andersson and Swtizerland's Ryan Regez in the big final.
The event in Arosa is serving as the World Cup season opener after events in Val Thorens, France, and Montafon, Austria, were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020.