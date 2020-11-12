Howard, Boston lead AP women's basketball All-America team

FILE - These are 2019 and 2020 file photos showing, from left: Aliyah Boston, Dana Evans, Rhyne Howard, Aari McDonald and Michaela Onyenwere. Rhyne Howard is rewriting the record books at Kentucky and she's only a junior. Now the Wildcats star is the first player from the school to be honored as a preseason All-American by The Associated Press. Howard was a unanimous choice from the 30-member national media panel Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was joined on the five-person team by sophomore Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, who was also a unanimous pick. Seniors Dana Evans of Louisville, Aari McDonald of Arizona and Michaela Onyenwere of UCLA. (AP Photo/File)