Ranson's unique donut debuts for Special Olympics annual Global Day of Inclusion

Special Olympics athlete Tori Ranson is shown with former Olympian Adam van Koeverden (left) and her coach Jose Gomez in a handout photo. Ranson has become something of a celebrity in the Special Olympics community since it was announced that her design was chosen for a special Tim Hortons donut. It debuts on Saturday as part of the Special Olympics annual Global Day of Inclusion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Samantha Cowan/Special Olympics Canada MANDATORY CREDIT