Sunday's Games
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Trinec, Czech Republic
Finland 7 Kazakhstan 1
At Ostrava, Czech Republic
United States 3 Russia 1
---
NHL
St. Louis 4 Winnipeg 1
Chicago 3 Columbus 2 (SO)
New Jersey 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 3 Minnesota 1
Boston 3 Buffalo 2
Florida 6 Montreal 5
Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1
Dallas 4 Arizona 2
Philadelphia 2 Anaheim 1 (OT)
Vancouver 5 Calgary 2
---
AHL
Manitoba 3 Rockford 2
Hershey 3 Lehigh Valley 0
Milwaukee 3 Chicago 2
Colorado 4 Tucson 1
Bakersfield 7 San Jose 5
---
NBA
Oklahoma City 98 Toronto 97
Memphis 117 Charlotte 104
New Orleans 127 Houston 112
Denver 120 Sacramento 115
L.A. Lakers 108 Dallas 95
---
NFL
Chicago 21 Minnesota 19
Atlanta 28, Tampa Bay 22, OT
Miami 27 New England 24
Green Bay 23 Detroit 20
Cincinnati 33 Cleveland 23
Kansas City 31 L.A. Chargers 21
N.Y. Jets 13 Buffalo 6
New Orleans 42 Carolina 10
Denver 16 Oakland 15
Tennessee 35 Houston 14
Dallas 47 Washington 16
Jacksonville 38 Indianapolis 20
Philadelphia 34 N.Y. Giants 17
Baltimore 28 Pittsburgh 10
L.A. Rams 31 Arizona 24
San Francisco 26 Seattle 21
---
Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
At Ostrava. Czech Republic
Canada vs. Germany, 9 a.m.
Czech Republic vs. United States, 1 p.m.
At Trinec, Czech Republic
Sweden vs. Kazakhstan, 9 a.m.
Switzerland vs. Slovakia, 1 p.m.
---
NHL
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
---
AHL
Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
---
NBA
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
---
