Among multiple tournament cancellations, IIHF president puts faith in Edmonton

International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel answers a question during a news conference addressing hockey issues at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. The IIHF trades in people crossing borders to play hockey. The COVID-19 pandemic has shut that down. But Fasel feels confident in Edmonton hosting the world under-20 men's hockey championship in December. He's hoping the world has the virus under control enough for Nova Scotia to host the 2021 women's world championship in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Mark Humphrey