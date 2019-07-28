ALBANY, N.Y. - Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., shot a 2-under 69 to tie for second on Sunday at the Symetra Tour's CDPHP Open.
American Robynn Ree fired a 4-under 67 in the final round to win the tournament at 13 under.
Yujeong Son and Holly Clyburn tied with Leblanc at 12 under.
Leblanc was co-leader with Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez after Saturday's second round at 10 under.
Samantha Richdale (73) of Kelowna, B.C., tied for 47th at 2 under and Hannah Hellyer (73) of Stirling, Ont., tied for 56th at even par.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.