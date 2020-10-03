Vegas re-signs goalie Robin Lehner to $25M, 5-year deal

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2020, file photo, the puck hits the post as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner watches during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final against the Dallas Stars in Edmonton, Alberta. The Golden Knights have re-signed Lehner to a $25 million, five-year contract that carries a $5 million annual salary cap hit. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)